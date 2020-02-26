Wrestling, 6

State wrestling

The Amherst County High School Lancer wrestling squad had three competitors in the top four at the state championships in Leesburg on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Josh Brooks won second place, DJ Perry came in third place and Parker Hoden finished in the fourth.

Boys Regional 4D basketball

The Lancers played a game of low ball with Jefferson Forest last week and came up short in a 48-41 loss. Elijah Butler added 13 points and Juwaun Wright contributed 11. The Lancers ended the season with a 10-11 record.

VACA South Regionals

Temple Christian School’s boys basketball team was defeated, 49-32, by Roanoke Valley Christian.

Region 4D track

Lancer Nick Moore cleared 10-06 to win the Region 4D pole vault championship on Feb. 22 at Roanoke College in Salem. Moore’s teammate Will Gregory won third place with his effort of 10 feet. Amelia Smith was fourth in the girls’ pole vault competition. The girls 4x200 relay team of Kendra Smith, Kiera Smith, Cyanna Campbell and Cierra Hunter won second place. Kendra Smith finished fifth in the long jump, Kiera Smith was third in the triple jump and , Campbell finished fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 55 and long jump and Summer Hensley was fourth in the The boys and girls’ 4x800 relay teams finished fourth and broke a school record. The boys team includes Will Gregory, Luke Cockerham, James Cockerham and Turner Neblett amd the girls include Hensley, Jessie Taylor, Kellena Branham and Emma Mcphatte.

