Amherst County High School’s spirits were high at Lancer Stadium during Homecoming Night on Oct. 11, though the football team was outgunned in a lopsided 48-6 loss to Brookville.

The Bees rushed for 420 yards on 39 attempts and the defense limited the Lancers to 92 yards of total offense, 80 of which came on the ground. The Lancers, who fell to 1-5 on the season, scored their only points on Tyleik Brown’s 79-yard kickoff return.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

