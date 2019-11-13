The Lady Lancers volleyball squad was one win away from advancing in last week’s Region 4 D tournament, but a 3-0 come-from-behind sweep by Pulaski ended the season for the Amherst squad.
Amherst jumped on the Pulaski team 25-17 and 25-16 and needed one more win before falling 22-25 in the third set.
“They came out of the gate ready and fired up. They handily defeated Pulaski in the first two sets,” said Amherst coach Jennifer Fielder. “The Lady Lancers fought hard in the third set after getting down by several to try to make a comeback but came up a little short. They struggled in the fourth set to get the offense going and made several attacking errors. The battle was better in the fifth set but [they] just couldn’t take the lead and let Pulaski finish it off.”
The Lady Lancers ended the season with a 9-12 record.
Amherst stat leaders
» Addie Brown 17 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks; Jazmyne Smith 8 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Holland Saunders 11 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 12 digs; Danielle Wentz 17 assists, 19 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Sienna Fielder 15 assists, 5 digs; Madison Woody 16 digs; Emma Meehan 7 digs; Faith Smith 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs; Heather Saunders 1 kill, 7 digs; Jasmine West 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; and Zaysia Townes 1 block, 1 dig.
Four seniors played their last game for the Lady Lancers. The group was honored in their last regular-season game. The girls then defeated Heritage 3-1, with scores of 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
Fielder listed her seniors along with comments on each.
» Jazmyne Smith: “She was a reckoning force at the net helping to lead the team on offense with 165 kills. She was also one of our leading blockers with 37 total blocks. She was co-captain of the team and did a great job leading the lancer volleyball team this year,” Fielder said.
» Holland Saunders: “Holland helped out on defense tremendously with 224 digs this year. She read the ball well and could be a dominant force on offense as well. She had 100 kills for the year.”
» Heather Saunders: “Heather was a vocal voice for the team. She tried to keep the team up and motivated. She worked well on the right side and helped with play off the net with her 73 digs for the year.”
» Madison Woody: “She was a great defensive player and maintained the back line well She led the team in digs with 258. She was a player who worked hard on serve receive and got the ball up when we needed it. She was also co-captain for the team and a leader for the Lancers this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.