The Poplar Grove golf course in Amherst is set to debut its inaugural October couples event open to members and guests on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The course recently completed a $3 million renovation that included rebuilding of all bunkers, teeing grounds and green complexes; updating drainage, clearing trees and remodeling practice areas while adding new Titleist practice golf balls and a new fleet of 60 E-Z-GO golf carts.
The couples event has a 2 p.m. shotgun start with a format of 9-hole captain's choice, two couples (four people) on each team. Prizes will be will for the winning team, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.
The cost is $32 per player (member rate) and $48 per player (public rate). Registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
