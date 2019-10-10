Poplar Grove

Poplar Grove Golf Course in Amherst. 

 File photo by Justin Faulconer/The New Era-Progress

The Poplar Grove golf course in Amherst is set to debut its inaugural October couples event open to members and guests on Sunday, Oct. 13. 

The course recently completed a $3 million renovation that included rebuilding of all bunkers, teeing grounds and green complexes; updating drainage, clearing trees and remodeling practice areas while adding new Titleist practice golf balls and a new fleet of 60 E-Z-GO golf carts. 

The couples event has a 2 p.m. shotgun start with a format of 9-hole captain's choice, two couples (four people) on each team. Prizes will be will for the winning team, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt. 

The cost is $32 per player (member rate) and $48 per player (public rate). Registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments