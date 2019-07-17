The Madison Heights Dixie Pre-Majors All-Stars domination in Virginia came to an end last Saturday as Charlotte County handed the local boys their second loss in two days, eliminating them from further play.
The loss ended the team’s three straight state championships and three world series appearances.
“I have been very fortunate to have been a part of three straight championships the past three years,’ said Madison Heights manager Matt Stinnett. “We have had great success the last three years; unfortunately this year wasn’t our year. It’s always tough anytime you lose in a state tournament. Our team, practiced hard daily and were prepared to win a fourth state championship in a row, but it just wasn’t meant to be this year.”
Last Friday, Halifax jumped on Madison Heights early and a comeback fell short in the 10-8 loss.
On Saturday, Charlotte County ended the dream of a fourth state crown with its 9-5 win.
Stinnett looked back over this season and his players.
“This group of players battled and played the game with heart and class in this tournament. That is all you can ask for as a coach. Fortunately, next year most of these players can return to play next year. Baseball is a game that can humble you quickly; every team is always searching for ways to get better,” Stinnett said.
“This offseason we have to work and practice harder than before to get back to winning state championships. We have great talent in our program and I am looking forward to working with these guys to better ourselves for next year. I want to thank my coaches, players, and parents for all of their hard work and dedication this year; this program wouldn’t be where it is today without you guys. We may have gotten knocked down this year, but we will be back, and we will be ready to win another state championship next year.”