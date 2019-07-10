The Madison Heights Dixie Boys All-Stars were the host team Friday and Saturday for part of the league’s state tournament, but the opening game didn’t fare well for the local players.
On Friday, the teams played two five-inning games to determine the seeds for Saturday’s action.
Nelson County’s team handed the Madison Heights team a first-round 8-4 defeat but in the second game Madison Heights shut out their county rival Amherst, 8-0.
On Saturday, Madison Heights had to face Nelson once again with the winner headed to the final four in Charlotte County, where four other teams were battling for two spots and a chance to play for the state championship. They defeated Nelson, 10-9.
On Sunday, Madison Heights lost 14-2 to Buckingham, ending a bid of going to the World Series in Aiken, South Carolina.
The roster includes Casey Maggi, Sam Knight, Ethan Ellis, Caleb Taylor, Blake Mays, Cheyenne Wall, Caylab Ramsey, Trent Brooks, Colby Davis, Braden Graves, Jackson Moore, Ashton Campbell and Hunter Welch.
The team was led by Jacob Carter, manager, and assistant coaches Matt Stinnett, Brandon Welch and Casey Brooks.