The Amherst varsity basketball team suffered a heart-breaking loss to Brookville High School before responding with a win over Timberlake Christian.
First, Brookville scored with 13 seconds left to defeat Amherst, 46-45, last Friday at Brookville. The Lancers had two shots to win the game in the final six seconds but neither shot would fall.
Elijah Butler led Amherst with 11 points and 11 rebounds. CJ Rose added eight points. Jordan Hamlett and Juwuan Wright pulled down six rebounds apiece.
Next, Amherst cruised to a 73-49 win over Timberlake Christian. The Lancers scored 56 points in the first half. Butler led Amherst with 16 points and 10 rebounds while point guard Kam Woolridge had a big game with 12 points, seven assists and five steals. Marcus Rose added 12 points.
Amherst, now 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the Seminole District, will travel to E.C. Glass High School on Friday, Jan. 31 for a district showdown with the Hilltoppers.
JV basketball climbs to 13-1 on seasonThe Amherst junior varsity basketball team picked up two more wins last week to improve to 13-1 on the season.
First, Amherst traveled to Brookville and came away with a 59-30 victory over the JV Bees. The Lancers started the game on a 17-0 run and never looked back in the district win.
Martez Andrews led Amherst with 16 points. Isaiah Idore had a huge game with 12 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists while Jerry Cashwell reached double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.
The next day Amherst took on Timberlake Christian and cruised to a 81-18 win. Andrews led the JV Lancers in scoring with 17 points. Sophomores Lawrence Brown and Vincent Sweeney both scored 10 points while JJ Morris added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Amherst will travel to EC Glass on Friday, Jan. 31 for a 5:30 p.m. contest before hosting Liberty Christian Academy on Monday, Feb. 3 and Randolph-Henry on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
— Submitted by Brian Carter
