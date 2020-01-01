Elijah Butler scored on a layup with 11 seconds remaining as the Lancers rallied for a 53-50 win over Nelson County.
With the score tied at 50, Butler deflected the ball away from Governors’ player George Brown during the Dec. 20 contest. Brett Waugh grabbed the loose ball and fed Butler for the game-winning basket. Butler added a free throw in the final five seconds for the final margin. Butler, the Lancers by leading scorer on the season, finished with 19 points. Junior guard Marcus Rose also reached double figures with 10 points, including a huge three-pointer tying the game in the third quarter as Amherst rallied from a huge deficit. Juwuan Wright hauled down 11 rebounds.
The Lancers, now 5-3, return to action on Jan. 6 at Liberty Christian Academy.
Junior varsity topples Nelson, improves to 8-0On Dec. 19 the Lancers JV boys basketball team tangled with the Nelson JV boys and came away with a 44-16 victory. It was the second win of the season for Amherst over Nelson.
Amherst led 15-5 after the opening stanza, stretching its lead to 18 at the halftime break and leading by as much as 30 points in the second half.
Freshman guard AJ Jordan led Amherst with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Sophomore Lawrence Brown added nine points while freshman center Jerry Cashwell pulled down six rebounds.
Amherst is 8-0 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.