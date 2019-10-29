The Amherst Lancers lost their fourth consecutive game and couldn’t get points on the board until the last quarter in a 63-7 loss against E.C. Glass at Lancer Stadium Friday.
The undefeated Hilltoppers asserted their dominance from the start and didn’t let up, jumping out to a four-score lead after the first quarter. Amherst, 1-7, tallied 167 yards of total offense to Glass’ 443. Quarterback CJ Rose connected with Tyleik Brown for a 67-yard pass to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter, and he also led the Lancers with 25 rushing yards on nine carries. Rose went 2 for 7 with an interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.