Lancers, 1

Lancer Trokhal Roberson gets upended by a pair of E.C. Glass defenders during the Oct. 25 contest at Lancer Stadium. 

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress

The Amherst Lancers lost their fourth consecutive game and couldn’t get points on the board until the last quarter in a 63-7 loss against E.C. Glass at Lancer Stadium Friday.

The undefeated Hilltoppers asserted their dominance from the start and didn’t let up, jumping out to a four-score lead after the first quarter. Amherst, 1-7, tallied 167 yards of total offense to Glass’ 443. Quarterback CJ Rose connected with Tyleik Brown for a 67-yard pass to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter, and he also led the Lancers with 25 rushing yards on nine carries. Rose went 2 for 7 with an interception.

