The Amherst Lancers varsity football team fell to 1-4 on the season in a 49-8 loss against Heritage High School on Sept. 27.
The Pioneers scored four times in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead at City Stadium in Lynchburg. Heritage racked up 423 yards of total offense and limited Amherst to 158 yards. Amherst quarterback CJ rose scored on a 10-yard run with 69 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Amherst has a bye week to regroup and will be set to battle Brookville at Lancer Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
