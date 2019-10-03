The Amherst Lancers varsity football team fell to 1-4 on the season in a 49-8 loss against Heritage High School on Sept. 27. 

The Pioneers scored four times in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead at City Stadium in Lynchburg. Heritage racked up 423 yards of total offense and limited Amherst to 158 yards. Amherst quarterback CJ rose scored on a 10-yard run with 69 seconds left in the fourth quarter. 

Amherst has a bye week to regroup and will be set to battle Brookville at Lancer Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

