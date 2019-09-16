In Blacksburg Friday, Luke Goforth threw touchdown passe, and Brian Mitchell opened the second half by returning the kickoff for a touchdown as Blacksburg clawed Amherst, 38-18. 

The Lancers (0-3) had more yards of offense than the Bruins, owning a 341 to 271 edge. Amherst did most of its damage on the ground with 231 yards on 48 attempts. 

Antwan Coyle led the way with 74 yards and quarterback CJ Rose added 65 yards on 18 attempts. He scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, then accounted for 71 of his 110 passing yards on a touchdown pass to Lawrence Brown. 

D'Angelo Brown scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and added 61 rushing yards on eight carries. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

