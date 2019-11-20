The Salem football team jumped on the Lancers hard and early last Friday, scoring enough points on its first two possessions to win the game on its way to a 58-13 Region 4D first round victory.
The Lancers received the opening kickoff and was forced to punt after a three and out. Salem’s Zavione Wood took the ball on the Spartans’ first play from scrimmage and scored on a 63-yard run with the extra point.
Amherst was forced to another three and out and Salem scored again on a 56-yard pass. By halftime the Lancers were down 44-0.
The Lancers finally scored in the third quarter on quarterback CJ Rose’s 5-yard run followed by a extra point boot from Aiden Rodes. The Lancers’ final score was in the same quarter, a Rose pass to Antwan Coyle. The extra point attempt failed.
Salem added 14 points in the third quarter and the last was scoreless. Rose ended with 108 yards in the air and that same number on the ground. Salem ran for 304 yards on 24 carries while airing out 103 yards.
The Lancers finished the season at 2-9 under first-year coach Bob Christmas.
