The Amherst Lancers and visiting Liberty Minutemen went back and forth in a battle of two teams at the bottom of the Seminole District standings at Lancer Stadium on Nov. 8. The Lancers came out on top in a 56-32 victory.  

Lancer quarterback CJ Rose put Amherst ahead for good on his 5-yard run with 10.7 seconds left in the first half.

Rose’s go-ahead TD gave Amherst (2-8) a 28-26 lead at intermission, and the teams traded scores to open the third quarter. But after Carlos Lorenzo’s 35-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the period, which cut the Amherst lead to 35-32, Liberty couldn’t score again and gave up three straight touchdowns to end the game.

Donte Martin and Antwan Coyle each had more than 100 yards rushing for ACHS. Liberty tallied 466 yards of total offense to Amherst's 375, but the Minutemen fumbled five times and lost all five.

The Lancers snapped a five-game skid with the win heading into the postseason, while Liberty dropped its eighth straight.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments