The Lady Lancers volleyball squad won two out of three matches last week, including a 3-0 sweep over Appomattox, a team that recently defeated the Amherst girls.
The Lady Lancers started off last week by taking down the Appomattox team with scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
Amherst leaders were Danielle Wentz with 24 assists and 11 digs, Addie Brown’s nine kills and two blocks while Jazmyne Smith recorded eight kills and four blocks. Holland Saunders also got into the action with five kills and 18 digs and Emma Meehan recorded three kills and two blocks.
“We played a great match against Appomattox; came out with intensity and kept it going,” Coach Jennifer Fielder said.
The team was edged by Rustburg, 3-2, at home with scores of 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 12-15.
Wentz led the team with 30 assists and added 14 digs and 3 aces. Jazmyne Smith filled the stat sheet with 12 kills, two aces, three blocks and six digs; while Brown had 11 kills, an ace and five blocks. Faith Smith tallied eight kills and 10 digs and Saunders had three kills, four aces and her 21 digs tied a team high with Madison Woody.
“We were fired up against Rustburg and took the first two sets,” Fielder said. “Jazmyne and Addie did a great job at the net. Then we just came up a little short in the next three. I am proud of the team’s effort. “
The Amherst team bounced back to defeat Heritage in a 3-0 sweep.
“At Heritage we came out a little flat in set 1, but then we bounced back and played to our level in sets 2 and 3,” Fielder said. “The team is doing very well this season. We have a very talented group and with a few adjustments and some hard work they have the potential for a great.”
Wentz set up her teammates throughout the game with 23 assists and had 15 digs, two kills and two aces. Brown recorded 15 kills and two aces while Saunders tallied five kills, two aces and eight digs for the Lady Lancers.
