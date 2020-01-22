The Lancers’ varsity boys basketball team avenged an earlier season loss to the Heritage Pioneers with a 55-49 win at home Friday night.

Elijah Butler led the way for Amherst with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Hamlett had 10 points and five rebounds while Marcus Rose added 10 points, including two huge free throws in the final seconds after Heritage cut the lead to two points. Kam Woolridge added eight points and five assists. CJ Rose had five steals and five rebounds.

Amherst, now 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the Seminole District, will travel to Brookville on Jan. 24 and Timberlake Christian on the following night before playing host to Jefferson Forest on Jan. 27.

Junior varsity team victorious over Heritage

The Amherst junior varsity basketball team improved to 11-1 on the season with a 50-27 win over Heritage last week.

Trailing 17-10 early in the second quarter, the JV Lancers finished the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 23-17 lead into intermission. The run eventually extended to 26-1 as Amherst gradually pulled away in the final stanza. Amherst held the JV Pioneers to 10 points over the final twenty minutes of the contest.

Freshman AJ Jordan led the Lancers with 19 points. Freshman Martez Andrews also reached double figures with 12 points. Tre’ Wright and Jerry Cashwell, two more freshmen, combined for 12 points.

Amherst will travel to Brookville on Jan. 24 and Timberlake Christian the following night before returning home to host Jefferson Forest on Jan. 27.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

