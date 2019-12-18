The Amherst Lancers swim team has competed in two meets this season while a third was canceled because of a power outage. Before the season started, coach Amanda Stanbery broke down her senior squad:
Dominique Contreraz
“A seasoned backstroker who has recently added butterfly to her lineup. She continues to increase her speed and endurance with each season. Dominique is a solid competitor and positive force on the team,” Stanbery said.
Summer Micklem
“Summer has such a great attitude. While freestyle is her specialty, she will try anything she is asked to do without complaint. Her joyfulness and good nature makes her an asset to the team environment.”
Bryccn Armstead“Bryccn is our senior backstroker. He’s been swimming with us since he was in the eighth grade. He’s a great guy to have on the team as he’s always supportive of his teammates in and out of the water.”
Nickolas Bryant
“Nick is a solid freestyler. He can be counted on in both the short and long free events. Nick’s sense of humor and goofy nature guarantees practices and meets will be fun-filled for all.”
Trey Gainey
“Trey is a fighter in the water. He is one that we can put in any event and he’s going to maintain the intensity until that final touch of the wall.”
Hunter Halliday
“He’s made so much improvement over the years on the team. He was one that only wanted to swim backstroke or the 50 free; however, he’s grown into a strong swimmer who has added breaststroke, butterfly, and the 200 IM to his lineup.”
Quamayine Poindexter
“Q’s strength and endurance make him an asset to the team in the butterfly and long free events. His energy and positive attitude keep all the Lancer swimmers motivated.”
Stanbery added her team goals are to work every year to improve her swimmers’ technique and skills.
”I believe this year is going to be an exciting year with many new accomplishments of raising the bar. Assistant coach Elizabeth Schupp and I are always working together to strategize our meets in an effort to gain the most points and set our swimmers up for success,” Stanbery said.
“Once our paperwork and meet entries are completed, it’s up to the swimmers to finish the task in the water. We’ve got a great schedule lineup this season, which will comprise of exciting and competitive meets, pushing our swimmers and team to the next level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.