Lancer golf team finishes third at Hat Creek competition The Lancer golf team finished in third place during an Aug. 28 match at Hat Creek with a score of 178.
E.C. Glass High School won the four-team competition with a score of 164, Rustburg had 166 and Heritage finished with 218.
Amherst golfers Logan Beach, Carson Peters and Brice Reichard all shot a 43 followed by teammates Anthony Souza who shot a 49 and Cameron Cash rounded out the field with a 54.
— Lee Luther Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.