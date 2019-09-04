Lancer golf team finishes third at Hat Creek competition The Lancer golf team finished in third place during an Aug. 28 match at Hat Creek with a score of 178.

E.C. Glass High School won the four-team competition with a score of 164, Rustburg had 166 and Heritage finished with 218.

Amherst golfers Logan Beach, Carson Peters and Brice Reichard all shot a 43 followed by teammates Anthony Souza who shot a 49 and Cameron Cash rounded out the field with a 54.

— Lee Luther Jr.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments