The Lady Lancers basketball squad rolled over Nelson County 51-30 on Dec. 20 on the Amherst court.
“I was very happy with the way the team prepared for their second meeting with Nelson. Our offensive execution was much better tonight and our defense didn’t allow them to get many open looks from the three-point line,” said Amherst coach Ron Carter. “Everyone on the team had a role to play and by accepting their role and doing their best it led to success. We are trying to improve our execution as well as our mental preparation each week. Every game is an opportunity to display the fruits of our labor and the girls are recognizing that it takes a concerted effort to be successful.”
The Lady Lancers are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Seminole District.
Amherst scorers were Holland Saunders, 14 points; Nadia West, 13 points; Dominique Irving, 12 points; Kendra Smith, 8 points; Aneesa Parrish, 3 points and and MacKenzie Gilbert, 1 point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.