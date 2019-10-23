The Lady Lancers volleyball team may have lost to E.C.Glass last week but for Amherst coach Jennifer Fielder her team left it all out on the court with some hustling plays and a high-spirited attitude.
“Amherst played a great match against E.C. Glass. The players kept the momentum up despite some unfortunate plays. I was very proud of the teamwork on the court and the spirit from the entire team,” said Fielder. “They may have lost but they played together as a team. They had several great rallies and kept the ball going. We are looking forward to regional play.”
Glass won with a three-game sweep on scores of 19-25, 25-27 and 14-25.
Amherst stat leaders included Jazmyne Smith, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Addie Brown, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Holland Saunders, 6 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 12 digs and Madison Woody with 16 digs.
Danielle Wentz had 9 assists, 4 aces, 1 kill, 13 digs; Faith Smith had 3 kills, 3 aces; Emma Meehan had 2 kills; Sienna Fielder had 9 assists, 7 digs; Lauren Williams had 2 digs; Jasmine West had 3 digs, 1 block; Heather Saunders had a kill and a dig each and Zaysia Townes had 1 block.
Earlier last week Amherst lost 20-25, 9-25 and 17-25 to Jefferson Forest.
Stat leaders included Faith Smith, 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Brown, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Wentz, 7 assists, 4 digs; Woody had 9 digs and Jasmine West, 2 kills and a block.
With three regular season games left, Fielder encourages supporters to come out for Senior Night on Oct. 28.
“It will be an all-afternoon affair. Both Monelison and Amherst middle schools will face off at 4:30 at the high school,” Fielder said. “The Amherst JV will play at 5:30 and then the varsity at 7 p.m. against Heritage. Come see what these teams can do and what the game of volleyball is all about.”
