The Lady Lancers recorded their 13th win of the season last Friday by taking down Liberty High School, 42-34, in a Seminole District contest.
Nadi West was the only Amherst player to hit double digits and seven other Lady Lancers scored.
“Tonight was very special for several reasons,” said Amherst Coach Ron Carter. “It was our last regular-season home game and honoring our seniors before the game was a time to reflect on how much they have meant to me and this program.”
Senior players include Jazmyne Smith, Holland Saunders, Aneesha Parrish and Dominique Irving.
Carter also was pleased with the victory because it meant the team had reached one of its goals.
“With a victory over Liberty we reached a preseason goal of finishing the season as one of the top three teams in the district,” said Carter. “The win tonight also seems to have us in a position to host a regional playoff game. I was very happy with the total team effort and the way the girls made adjustments throughout the game. We will now be focusing on the upcoming tournaments as we strive to keep this program moving in the right direction.”
Amherst scorers included Nadia West with 10 points, Jasmine West and Holland Saunders had 8 points each, Kendra Smith and Kiara Smith had 4 points apiece, Aneesa Parrish and Jazmyne Smith each added three 3 points and Dominique Irving had 2 points.
The Amherst girls are 13-6 overall and 9-4 in the Seminole District.
