The Lady Lancers basketball team continued its winning ways in Lynchburg last week with a 52-44 Seminole District win against Heritage High School.
Amherst coach Ron Carter has his troops rolling as they recorded win number 11 against only three defeats overall and 7-1 in district action
“We ran into a much improved team tonight that was motivated and shooting the ball extremely well. Our girls handled the adversity and played well enough to come away with a win,” said Carter. “We had a couple of girls step up tonight and take on a bigger role as a few of our more consistent players were struggling to score. It was certainly a team effort that kept us going. We are adapting to being the hunted and not the hunter when it comes to preparation and mindset. It’s tough, but it’s a good place to be.”
Senior Jazmyne Smith lead the offense with 11 points followed by Dominique Irving with 8 points, Jasmine West with 8 and Aneesa Parrish, Kiara Smith and Nadia West with 6 points each. Kendra Smith had 4 points and Holland Saunders added 3 points.
The Amherst girls defeated Rustburg, 32-22, earlier last week as eight different Lady Lancers scored.
“The game was very physical and low scoring. We battled through a lot of adversity and came away with a well-deserved win,” said Carter. “The girls are learning valuable lessons from each game and I feel that it will help us as we approach post-season play. Tonight’s win gives the team ten wins at this point, and that success has been a big motivator. I’m pleased to see their confidence increasing each week.”
Amherst scorers include Kendra Smith with 8 points, Nadia West with 7 points, Aneesa Parrish with 5 points, Jazmyne Smith and Kiara Smith with 4 points each. Jasmine West had 2 points and Dominique Irving and Holland Saunders each had a point.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.