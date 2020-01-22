The Lady Lancers basketball team continued its winning ways in Lynchburg last week with a 52-44 Seminole District win against Heritage High School.

Amherst coach Ron Carter has his troops rolling as they recorded win number 11 against only three defeats overall and 7-1 in district action

“We ran into a much improved team tonight that was motivated and shooting the ball extremely well. Our girls handled the adversity and played well enough to come away with a win,” said Carter. “We had a couple of girls step up tonight and take on a bigger role as a few of our more consistent players were struggling to score. It was certainly a team effort that kept us going. We are adapting to being the hunted and not the hunter when it comes to preparation and mindset. It’s tough, but it’s a good place to be.”

Senior Jazmyne Smith lead the offense with 11 points followed by Dominique Irving with 8 points, Jasmine West with 8 and Aneesa Parrish, Kiara Smith and Nadia West with 6 points each. Kendra Smith had 4 points and Holland Saunders added 3 points.

The Amherst girls defeated Rustburg, 32-22, earlier last week as eight different Lady Lancers scored.

“The game was very physical and low scoring. We battled through a lot of adversity and came away with a well-deserved win,” said Carter. “The girls are learning valuable lessons from each game and I feel that it will help us as we approach post-season play. Tonight’s win gives the team ten wins at this point, and that success has been a big motivator. I’m pleased to see their confidence increasing each week.”

Amherst scorers include Kendra Smith with 8 points, Nadia West with 7 points, Aneesa Parrish with 5 points, Jazmyne Smith and Kiara Smith with 4 points each. Jasmine West had 2 points and Dominique Irving and Holland Saunders each had a point.

