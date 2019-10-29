The Amherst volleyball team ended its regular season on Monday by defeating Heritage, 3-1, as the Lady Lancers honored its four 12th graders on Senior Night.

Taking the spotlight prior to the match were Madison Woody, Jazmyne Smith, Heather Saunders and Holland Saunders.

During last week’s game the Lady Lancers swept by Liberty Christian Academy by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.

Amherst stat leaders included Jazmyne Smith, 14 kills, 1 ace, 4 blocks; Addie Brown, 9 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks; Holland Saunders, 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 17 digs; Danielle Wentz,13 assists, 7 digs; Emma Meehan, 5 kills, 8 digs; and Sienna Fielder, 13 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace.

On Oct. 24 the Amherst girls got swept by Liberty High School by scores of 23-25, 17-25 and 17-25.

The junior varsity Lady Lancers also lost to LCA by two separate scores of 18-25 and defeated Liberty, 25-13 and 25-15.

JV stat leaders against Liberty included Cyanna Cabell, 7 kills, 2 blocks; McKayla Padgett, 4 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Erin Coffey, 1 kill, 4 aces, 8 assists, 6 digs and Kaelyn Ramsey 4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs.

