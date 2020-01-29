The Lady Lancers basketball team dropped a 42-32 home contest last week against Brookville.

“Our offensive execution tonight was not very good. Brookville plays great defense with a lot of help from the back side and we struggled to finish contested shots or find open players when we were doubled in their scheme,” said Amherst coach Ron Carter. “Scoring the ball has been an emphasis for us all season and I feel that we have improved but it just wasn’t a strength for us tonight. This is a minor setback and we still have numerous obtainable goals ahead of us.”

Amherst scorers included Nadia West with 10 points, Holland Saunders had 8 points, Jazmyne Smith and Dominique Irving had 5 apiece, Jasmine West added 3 points and Ta’kiyah Campbell had a point.

The Amherst girls are now 7-2 in the Seminole District and 11-4 overall.

The junior varsity team lost. The junior varsity team also lost against Brookville, 25-21.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

