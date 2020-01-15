The Lady Lancers basketball team are riding a 9-3 overall record after rolling past Liberty High School, 45-11, last week.
“It was nice to push our record to 9-3 with a win where everyone was able to contribute,” said Amherst coach Ron Carter. “We pushed the tempo in the second half to pull away in the third quarter. We’re gaining more confidence each week and our focus is one game at a time.”
Kendra Smith was the only player in double digits with 10. Five other Amherst players scored.
Boys basketball
Temple Christian School defeated Christian Heritage, 77-48, with four Crusaders hitting double figures. David Smith led the way with 22 points; Garrison Greene, 21; Ben Fields, 12; and Nate Reece added 11.
Swim
The boys and girls swim team made it a perfect sweep last week as each team went 3-0. The girls’ trio of wins were against Altavista, 50-44; Prince Edwatd, 52-42, and Appomattox, 48-46. The boys dominated in all three wins with scores of 74-18 against Appomattox; 73-19 over Altavista and 81-11 over Prince Edward.
Track
The Lancer 4x800 Relay team set a new school record Saturday at the Liberty Premier Invitational meet held at Liberty University. Amherst record setters were Luke Cockerham, Will Gregory, Turner Neblett and Ethan Davidson.
