The Amherst junior varsity volleyball team is not only off to a perfect 8-0 start, the squad has not lost a set.
For Coach Samantha Thacker, it’s no big secret why her girls are so good.
“The key to our winning record is the teamwork between the players,” said Thacker. “They communicate on the court and have each others’ backs. When one player is down they pick each other up on and off the court.”
The team’s kill leader is taking care of business from the middle.
“Our leading player with kills is Jasmine West. She is our middle,” Thacker said.”Jasmine is very smart on the front row with her hits and tips. She reads the ball and defense very well.”
Thacker is not letting the perfect start allow her to go soft on the team.
“Even though we have an undefeated record I continue to hold my players to high expectations,” she said. “I do not let them settle with what they have. We are always looking forward to the next game and not taking any team for granted. The players know that I am not satisfied with average play, that we are working towards each win and preparing for them to reach the varsity level.”
Before the junior varsity girls can score they need the ball set up for them, the job of leading assists player Sienna Fielder.
“She is our starting setter and normally plays all the way around for us,” said Thacker. “Sienna is a strong setter who knows how to play the game. She is smart in who and how she sets. She is a big asset to our team.”
Libero Dylan McNerney leads the team in digs and is one of the strongest passers on the team.
“She has shown a lot of improvement since last year’s season,” said Thacker. “She listens and works very hard. Dylan has so much determine and hustle, she helps our defense tremendously.”
