The Amherst junior varsity boys basketball team hosted Liberty High School last Friday night at Lancer gym and came away with a convincing 62-16 win over the Minutemen.
After a sluggish first quarter in which the JV Lancers led only 9-3, Amherst gradually pulled away, outscoring Liberty 20-7 in the second stanza to lead 29-10 at the break. Freshmen AJ Jordan and Martez Andrews combined for 18 of the 20 points in the quarter.
The Lancer defense held Liberty to only six points in the second half, including zero points in the final seven minutes. Amherst recorded 26 steals on the night out of their full court press and half court trapping defense. Four different Lancers recorded four steals. Amherst’s defense only allowed four field goals.
The Lancer offense continued its strong production with 24 third quarter points as eight different Lancers scored in the quarter. Amherst shot 52% from the floor during the game.
Thirteen different Lancers scored during the contest, led by Jordan with 20 points. Andrews and freshman Tre’ Wright both added eight points. Sophomore Isaiah Idore pulled down five rebounds.
The JV Lancers, now 9-1, return home on Friday, Jan. 17 to host the Heritage Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.