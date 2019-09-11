The Lancer junior varsity football team is off to a 0-2 start for first year coach Kevin Christmas, who said the team is very young and learning.
The team dropped a 26-14 contest on Sept. 5 against George Washington High School at Lancer Stadium.
“Our offense is a work in progress, the kids are still learning but getting better every day with their execution,” Christmas said. “The majority of our offensive starters are freshmen. “
On the other side of the ball Christmas is seeing good things from his defense.
“Our defense is tightening down more and more each week,” he said. “We need to continue to limit big plays by knowing our role and developing fundamentals.”
Luke Short and Blake Wicker scored for Amherst in the loss.
“Isaiah Idore also had around 100 yards rushing and we had some clutch catches from receivers Sam Mcklveen and Will Gregory,” said Christmas. “I was very proud of the heart our guys played with; the future is looking bright for the Lancers. The kids are responding well to our system and working hard every week in the weight room and on the field.”
The junior varsity Lancers are busy hosting Blacksburg High School on Sept. 12, will head to Rustburg to battle the Red Devils on Sept. 19 and will host Heritage High School on Sept. 26.
Lancer varsity team falls to 0-2
In Danville, Amherst cut George Washington’s lead to five points in the third quarter on Xzavier Ellis’ touchdown run, but the Eagles turned up the pressure and scored 29 straight points to secure the 55-29 win on Sept. 6.
The Lancers travel to Blacksburg on Sept. 13. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
