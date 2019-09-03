The Lady Lancers volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start with a win over Charlottesville and a big road victory against Nelson County.
At Nelson the Amherst squad was fired up and held on to get the 25-22 win in the first set.
Amherst took down the Lady Govs, 25-11, in the second set and was never threatened. Nelson won a close 23-25 match in the third set.
The Amherst squad came out on top, 25-22, in the next set.
“With the exception of set 2 the match was highly competitive for an opening match of the season. Both teams battled and competed at a high level,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “There were many back and forth points scored. I was certainly disappointed that we did not win, but was pleased at the effort and competitiveness that we put out.”
Amherst stat leaders included Addie Brown with 20 kills, four aces and six blocks. Jazmyne Smith added 12 kills, three aces, a block while Zaysia Townes had six kills. Holland Saunders finished with five kills. Danielle Wentz led the Lady Lancers with 37 assists and added 10 digs. Madison Woody had 21 digs and Faith Smith tallied two kills, three aces and 15 digs.
In its season opener the Amherst varsity squad swept Charlottesville with scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.
Brown had nine kills, three blocks and five aces. Wentz tallied five aces, six digs and led the teams with 18 assists. Faith Smith had four kills, two aces and six digs. Woody had eight digs and Jazmyne Smith had three kills, a block and an ace.
The Amherst junior varsity team took down Nelson 2-0 with scores of 25-12 and 25-23.
Amherst junior varsity stat leaders included Jasmine West with 5 kills, 6 aces and 1 block; Emma Meehan with 6 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs; Dylan McNerney with 9 digs; Sienna Fielder with 16 Assists and 3 digs while Kayleigh Combs and Kaelyn Ramsey had 3 kills each.
