With a huge goal-line stand, the Lancers picked up their first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday against Rustburg.
The Lancers stuffed Rustburg’s attempt to score the go-ahead points on a two-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining and held on for a 13-12 victory at Lancer Stadium. The Lancers (1-3) picked up their first victory under head coach Bob Christmas, despite picking up only 120 yards of total offense. The defense limited the Red Devils to 175 yards.
Rustburg scored on Javonte Green’s 5-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to one point. The Red Devils opted to go for two and the win, but Amherst held strong, recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
Lawrence Brown Jr. returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put the Lancers ahead 7-0. Rustburg immediately answered with a drive that culminated in Avery Dixon’s 25-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 7-6.
The missed extra point loomed large after both defenses stood tall for the second and third quarters. Amherst put together a scoring drive that ended with Trokhal Roberson’s 2-yard plunge. The extra point was missed to put the Lancers ahead 13-6.
Amherst quarterback CJ Rose rushed for seven yards on 13 attempts and completed 5 of 12 passes for 51 yards. Xzavier Ellis rushed for 35 yards and Roberson added 25 yards on six carries.
