One of the great things about being inducted into the Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame is it's more like a celebration over a two-month period rather than a one time “here is your plaque” recognition.
The first part of inclusion into the Hall of Fame, which started in 2012, is getting your name nominated and then selected by its board of directors.
Then a phone call comes to inform the person of his or her selection, followed by an ice cream social so everyone in that class can meet each other and talk about the good old days of their involvement in local sports. This year’s social took place Aug. 18 at the Madison Heights Community Center.
A tailgate party and cookout also is set for the Oct. 11 Lancer home game against Brookville. The inductees hit the field for introduction to the crowd as part of those festivities.
An awards banquet then is held the next night, Oct. 12, at the Madison Heights Community Center. Inductees dress up, give a speech and tissues are handy as emotions often run high.
The experience is capped off with a beautiful framed award which looks great on your wall.
The 2019 inductees to the Amherst Sports Hall of Fame are Tony Campbell, James Downey, Linnie Dudley, Leah Settle Gibbs, Linnie Irvin, Robert “Bob” Langstaff, James Pennix, David Pugh, Melissa Simpson
1969 Central High School Basketball Team: Marvin Clark, William Cabell, Larry Kelly, Gregory Dayne, James Thomas, Harold Davis, Otis Turner, Mutt Osborne, Charles Hill and Coach William Langhorne
1978-79 Amherst County High School Basketball Team: Mike Anderson, Antonio Bolling, Barry Booker, Jeff Bryant, James Crawley, Marvin Davis, Kenny Dixon, Mike Herndon, James Humbles, Stuart Jones, Randy Jones, Gary Lee, Allen McCray, David Smith, Kelvin Smith, Wilbert Thomas, Marvin Whitehead and coaches Eddie Carter and Ernie Guill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.