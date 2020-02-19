Amherst County High School hosted the Region 4D Wrestling Championships on Saturday, an event that included four Lancer grapplers making it to the regional finals.
When it came down to time to hand out the medals three Lancers claimed the regional titles.
Parker Hoden, a 160-pound-class wrestler, took down Gavin Snyder of Blacksburg, 2-1.
In the 182-pound class weight class, Josh Brooks pinned E.C. Glass competitor Cohi Stegall.
Heavyweight Willie Jarvis pinned Zyan Wilson of Halifax County.
Lancer DJ Perry lost his match to Carter Shipp of Jefferson Forest, 3-0. Joining the champions at the states wil be teamates Ethan Busby and Kylee Martin.
Jefferson Forest won the team title with 261.5 points followed by Salem, 208; Blacksburg, 158; Amherst,121; E.C.Glass, 114; Pulaski, 90; George Washington, 72; and Halifax County, 31.
Winners will head to Tuscarora High School in Leesburg on Feb. 21-22 to battle for the Class 4 state titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.