Amherst County High School hosted the Region 4D Wrestling Championships on Saturday, an event that included four Lancer grapplers making it to the regional finals.

When it came down to time to hand out the medals three Lancers claimed the regional titles.

Parker Hoden, a 160-pound-class wrestler, took down Gavin Snyder of Blacksburg, 2-1.

In the 182-pound class weight class, Josh Brooks pinned E.C. Glass competitor Cohi Stegall.

Heavyweight Willie Jarvis pinned Zyan Wilson of Halifax County.

Lancer DJ Perry lost his match to Carter Shipp of Jefferson Forest, 3-0. Joining the champions at the states wil be teamates Ethan Busby and Kylee Martin.

Jefferson Forest won the team title with 261.5 points followed by Salem, 208; Blacksburg, 158; Amherst,121; E.C.Glass, 114; Pulaski, 90; George Washington, 72; and Halifax County, 31.

Winners will head to Tuscarora High School in Leesburg on Feb. 21-22 to battle for the Class 4 state titles.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

