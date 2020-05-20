20200521_amh_sports_field_p1

Construction on the new turf on Amherst County High School's football field was in its final stages last week. 

Amherst County Public Schools completed a turf replacement project at the county’s high school last week.

The Amherst County School Board approved the roughly $492,000 project in December. Assistant Superintendent William Wells held a walkthrough the new turf at Lancer Stadium on Monday.

School board member Ginger Burg said the stadium looks fabulous with the updated turf. “Hopefully we’ll be able to play some football there soon,” Burg said.

- Justin Faulconer

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

