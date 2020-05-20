Amherst County Public Schools completed a turf replacement project at the county’s high school last week.
The Amherst County School Board approved the roughly $492,000 project in December. Assistant Superintendent William Wells held a walkthrough the new turf at Lancer Stadium on Monday.
School board member Ginger Burg said the stadium looks fabulous with the updated turf. “Hopefully we’ll be able to play some football there soon,” Burg said.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
