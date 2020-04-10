UL Basketball Feature 10

Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker catches an entry pass and turns to the basket against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Turner Gymnasium.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

University of Lynchburg junior and Amherst County High grad T.C. Thacker earned a spot on the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ college division all-state second team, the organization announced this week.

Thacker, a forward, was one of 10 players to make the first and second teams, decided by athletic communications professionals at Virginia institutions.

The Madison Heights native helped the Hornets reach the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals for the first time in five seasons this year as Lynchburg finished with a 15-12 record.

Thacker led the Hornets in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked shots. His 9.6 rebounds per game ranked second in the ODAC; he finished in the top 10 in the league in the three other categories and notched 10 double-doubles.

The all-state award this week marks the fifth straight season Lynchburg has been represented on the postseason honor roll and ninth time in the 17-year history of the VaSID’s college-division awards.

Thacker was also a first-team all-ODAC selection and a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District selection, and notched a couple of other in-season awards, as well.

