Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...ROANOKE, BOTETOURT, FRANKLIN, BEDFORD AND AMHERST COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL OR DAMAGE SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL DIMINISH OVERNIGHT ALLOWING THE TEMPERATURE TO FALL TO NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST FORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&