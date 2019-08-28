Amherst golf coach Robert Martin lost three players who graduated in May, but three seniors have stepped in this season to fill that void.
“The three seniors — Logan Beach, Carson Peters and Cameron Cash — have been wonderful athletes, and I would like to thank them for a wonderful two years they have given me since I have been coaching golf,” said Martin.
At the start of this season Martin was unsure what this season’s team would be able to produce.
“The three returning starters have done well, but I have two freshman, Brice Reichard and Anthony Souza, who have filled in wonderfully,” said Martin.” We were middle of the pack at the Heritage Invitational, and in the three quad-matches for the Seminole District we have finished second, third and second. The main area of focus for the team is to be more consistent during our matches. We have all the ability and shots and being more consistent will take us to the next level.”
Martin recently commented on his roster:
Logan Beach: “Logan is one of the top golfers in the Seminole District where he made the all-Seminole District team last year as a junior. He is a great all-around player and is looking to end his high school career improving from last year’s season.”
Carson Peters: “Carson is another senior coming off an improved junior season. He is a consistent player with a strong short game and great course management that maximizes every round.”
Brice Reichard: “This is Brice’s first year playing golf for Amherst County High School. As a freshman he is one of the better freshman in the district and has been improving with every match.”
Anthony Souza: “Anthony is another freshman who is also gaining valuable experience. With every match he has improved and seeing the different courses a second time will get even better.”
Cameron Cash: “Cameron is a senior who is the heart and soul of the golf team. He brings great energy to everyone and he is finishing his season playing the best he has.”