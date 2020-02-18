The Amherst varsity basketball team finished off its regular season in dramatic fashion with a 82-76 double overtime win over Randolph Henry on Senior Night on Feb. 12.
The back and-forth battle early in the first half turned into a 10-point Amherst lead in the third quarter before Randolph Henry rallied to take the lead. The Lancers trailed by one when Jordan Hamlett made one of two free throws to force overtime with four seconds remaining. Amherst was able to outscore the Statesmen, 10-4, in the second extra period to send the seven Lancer seniors off with a final home victory.
Senior Elijah Butler led Amherst with 27 points. Hamlett, another senior, had eight points and 11 rebounds
Senior Juwuan Wright added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brett Waugh had 13 points and seven rebounds while Kam Woolridge had eight points, five steals and four assists.
Amherst, now 10-10, will travel to Jefferson Forest on Feb. 21 for the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.
- Submitted by Brian Carter
