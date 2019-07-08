By Lee Luther Jr.
For the New Era-Progress
The Amherst Dixie Boys All-Stars got off to a rough start last Friday in the opening round of the state tournament, losing both games at the Madison Heights complex.
In the first game Motley rolled to a 15-1 win and in the second game Amherst fell to county rival Madison Heights, 8-0.
Going into Saturday as the No. 4-seeded team out of four, Amherst got revenge on Motley, eliminating the No. 1-seeded team in a 9-6 win. Amherst dropped a 15-0 contest to Buckingham, eliminating them from the chance to head to Aiken, South Carolina, for the Dixie Boys World Series and ending with a third-place tie with Madison Heights.
The Amherst roster included Ryan Funk, Cooper Hinkley, Quinten Smith, Bryce Goodwin, Michael Fitzgerald, Nizaha Allen, Jared Welcher, CJ Thacker, Josh Irving, Landon Childress and Cody Howard.
The team was led by Brian Hinkley, manager, and assistant coaches Corey Thacker and Justin Howard.
Madison Heights Coach/Pitch All-Stars, Ozone teams playing in state tournaments
The Madison Heights Coach/Pitch All-Stars are3-1 in the state tournament being held in South Boston.
The local team was scheduled to play again on July 9 in the double elimination play. Results were unavailable as of press time.
The team is led by manager Eric Dean and coaches Joshua Routon, Mark Hurley and Kelvin Johnson.
The roster includes Colin Routon, Kellan Floyd, Cam Duff, Willie Hurley, Colton Campbell, Carter Woody, Hayden Hooper, Parker Carson, Jacob Stillwell, Malik Sandidge, Isaiah Spinner and Isaiah Roberts.
The Madison Heights Ozone All-Stars are still alive in its state tournament, which is also being held in South Boston. The team was scheduled to play July 9.