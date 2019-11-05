The Amherst cross country teams competed in the Seminole District Championships on Oct. 28 on the course at Humankind in Lynchburg with the boys team winning 5th place of sevens teams competing and the girls finished in the sixth spot.
Jefferson Forest won first place in both divisions.
Amherst girls places,
21st- Summer Hensley
25th- Jessica Taylor
28th- Caroline Branham
34th- Kallena Branham
36th- Taylor Tolbert
40th- Gracie Stinson
43rd- Emma McPhatter
48th- Elora Burchett
Amherst boys
24th- Turner Neblett
30th- Luke Cockerham
41st- Ethan Davidson
44th- Sam Gowdy
49th- Daniel Hilty
54th- Lucas Gowdy
60th- Nathan Neblett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.