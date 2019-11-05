The Amherst cross country teams competed in the Seminole District Championships on Oct. 28 on the course at HumanKind in Lynchburg with the boys team winning 5th out of sevens teams competing and the girls finished in the sixth spot.

Jefferson Forest won first place in both divisions.

Amherst girls:

21st: Summer Hensley

25th: Jessica Taylor

28th: Caroline Branham

34th: Kallena Branham

36th: Taylor Tolbert

40th: Gracie Stinson

43rd: Emma McPhatter

48th: Elora Burchett

Amherst boys:

24th: Turner Neblett

30th: Luke Cockerham

41st: Ethan Davidson

44th: Sam Gowdy

49th: Daniel Hilty

54th: Lucas Gowdy

60th: Nathan Neblett

