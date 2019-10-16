The Amherst County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its newest members Oct. 12 at its annual awards banquet held in Madison Heights.
Among the inductees was the 1978-79 Lancer basketball team that won the Seminole District Championship under the leadership of head coach Ernie Guill and assistant Eddie Carter.
Players included Marvin Whitehead, Antonio Bolling, Barry Booker, Kenny Dixon, Randy Jones, Stuart Jones, Mike Herndon, Mike Anderson, Marvin Davis, Jeff Bryant, David Smith, Allen McCray, Kelvin Smith, Wilbert Thomas, Russell Lee and James Humbles.
The 1969 Central High School Trojans basketball team also was honored.
William Langhone was the head coach and players included Charles Hill, Marvin Clark, Larry Kelly, Gregory Dayne, James Thomas, Harold Davis, Otis Turner and Mutt Osborne.
Other inductees included Tony Campbell, James Downey, Linnie Dudley, Leah Settle Gibbs, Linnie Irvin, Bob Langstaff, James Pinnix, David Pugh and Melissa Simpson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.