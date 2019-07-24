The Amherst Belles All-Stars’ state championship last week game had a little bit of everything, including close plays at home plate, slides, outfielders diving for balls and a few errors.
The one thing this game didn’t have that the rest of the state tourney had was lots of runs as Amelia nipped Amherst, 8-7.
Ambyre Taylor commanded the pitcher’s circle while teammate Ashlyn Thacker controlled the plate.
The score flipped several times, and going into the final inning Amherst was down a run, but the offense could not get a rally going in the end.
The night before the same teams battled with Amelia winning an offensive 21-19 slugfest.
Amherst previously defeated Halifax, 13-5; thumped Bedford Metro, 29-0, and topped Prince Edward, 20-10.