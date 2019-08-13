The Amherst Angels All-Star team battled Alabama for the World Series Championship on Aug 7 in Sulphur Springs, Texas and came up short, 3-0, to take home the runner-up trophy.
Hilliari Banton pitched a gem for her Amherst team yielding a mere four hits but Alabama held the local girls to one hit off the bat of Tristan Mays.
In the team’s first meeting against Alabama on Aug. 6 the Amherst team got rocked,16-3. In the loss Jordyn Campbell, Banton, Ama Funk, Mays and Taylor Tyree got hits.
The Amherst team defeated Mississippi, 6-0, in its series opener.
In its third game the Amherst team blasted North Carolina, 10-0, and in the semifinals nipped Texas, 4-2.
The team had standout pitching performances from Banton and Alayna Taylor.
The Angels roster includes Miranda Thacker, Taniyah Ford, Georgia Luczka, Bianca Largen, Sadie Ellington and Megyn Tweedy. John Funk manages the team with coaches Doug Mays and Chris Tryee.