Lady Lancer junior varsity volleyball coach Samantha Thacker is entering her fourth season heading the team and has eight returning players and eight newcomers.
“I am very excited for this upcoming season,” Thacker said. “I have high expectations for my returners to be leaders and help the new players work to fill their spots when they progress to varsity. I look for big things this season from my team.’
Last season Thacker’s squad finished with a 12—8 record. She recently broke down her thoughts on this year’s team.
Katelyn Brooks — freshman — middle hitter: “Katelyn has a ton of potential and is going to be a big asset for our team this upcoming season and in the future seasons.”
Cyanna Cabell — sophomore, returning — middle hitter: “Cyanna is big on the front row for us, especially in the blocking category. She isn’t afraid to battle at the net. She covers a lot of net for us.”
Maggie Campbell — 8th grade — defensive specialist (DS): “Maggie has a lot of potential and is working very hard for this upcoming season”
Tyah Charlton — 8th grade — outside hitter: “Tyah is young but shows a lot of potential and I foresee will help fill big roles in the future.”
Erin Coffey — sophomore, returning — DS: “Erin is a returner who is a big asset to our back row defense. She hustles and this helps our defense in a big way.
Carleigh Combs — 8th grade — DS and hitter: “I look for Carleigh to be able to fill multiple positions for us. Just as the other 8th graders, she has a lot of potential.”
Kayleigh Combs —10th grade, returning — outside hitter and DS: “Kayleigh is stepping up this season and filling into a new spot of outside hitter rather than right side. She has really improved her game over the past two seasons and I look for her to have a very successful season.”
Sienna Fielder — freshman, returning — setter: “Sienna runs the court for our team. She is a leader who directs the court when necessary. Her goal is to get to everything and this is a big help to our team. She is a leader on this team.”
Cara Gowdy— 9th grade — DS: “Cara is a determined 9th grader who shows a lot of potential. She works very hard and is dedicated.”
Claire Johnson — freshman — right side hitter: “Claire is learning the game more and more everyday. She is working to learn and improve each day.”
Dylan McNerney — freshman, returning — libero: “Dylan has improved so much since last year. She is one of the most hardworking people I know. She has stepped into the libero position this year and will be a big help to our defense.”
Emma Meehan — freshman, returning — outside hitter and DS: “Emma is an all—around player. She is dedicated and works hard. She is a big asset to this team on and off the court.”
McKayla Padgett — freshman — outside hitter and DS: “McKayla has stepped up so far this season. I see big things coming from her and am excited to see what she does this season.”
Kaelyn Ramsey — sophomore, returning — right side hitter: “KK has improved in her two years with me and I cannot wait to see how she helps us out her 10th grade season. She is a leader for this team and does a great job helping other players. I look forward to seeing her progress.”
Reagan Tyree — 8th grade — setter: “Reagan has a lot of potential and is our back up setter. She works very hard each day at practice and I am excited to see her grow this season and learn from Sienna”
Jasmine West — sophomore, returning, middle hitter: “Jasmine is a big asset for our team as a middle hitter. She helps cover a lot of ground and net. She isn’t afraid to battle. She is a strong hitter and blocker. She is a big asset to this team and will do big things on varsity in the future.”
Thacker said she is still getting to know some of her players.
“Having eight returners is big, but I know that my eight new players are going to work hard and improve all season,” she said. “I look for us to have a successful season.”