The Amherst County High School boys and girls swim teams recently honored their seniors and the athletes returned the favor by sweeping Liberty, Prince Edward and Wilson Memorial high schools at Sweet Briar College.
“We had many fast races, new records set, and 6 wins overall that night,” said Amherst coach Amanda Stanbery. “This was the second week in a row that both teams earned a triple win. It was an excellent night of swimming.”
The boys 200-meter relay team had a great night.
Members of the relay team includes seniors Brycn Armstead and Trey Gainey and freshmen Joey Procopio and Luke Reed.
“This relay team has broken this [200-meter relay record] three times this season,” said Stanbery.
The future for the Amherst swim team is looking pretty good to Stanbery.
“This year we had five rising ninth graders on the team; Johnathon Stonelake, Emilee Stonelake, Jaylynn Tyree, Hannah Bryant and Maya Candela. We didn’t have the pool space to have our full middle school program this year and had to cut the program down to just eighth graders in order to still have room for the high school team to practice,” said Stanbery. “They were coached by previous Lancer swimmers Megan Gainey and Sydnie Stinnette. These two ladies created great practice sets for their group and have prepared them for their freshman year of high school swimming. We’re looking forward to these five joining the Amherst Lancers varsity team next year.”
On Friday, Jan. 31, the team is set to compete in the Seminole District meet at the Jamerson Family YMCA in Lynchburg and then will travel to regions at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Feb. 11.
“We’re looking forward to a strong competitive ending to our 2019-2020 season. It’s been a showing of growth, strength and just what the Lancers Swim Team is all about — perseverance,” said Stanbery.
