As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rob the sports world of games on all levels of play, from the pee wee leagues to the pros, Amherst County High School found a creative way to pay tribute to its softball team.
On May 12 the school’s back parking lot was turned into a parade route to give its six softball seniors a honorary send ff.
The team and everyone attending wore masks while each stayed an appropriate distance apart to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
Head softball coach Samantha Thacker along with assistants Jennifer Fielder and Drew Ware invited a few friends and family to remain in their cars while slowly driving around the parking lot. A half-dozen players stood beside their vehicles that were decorated with tribute signs and posters with lots action shots of horns honking and waving from a distance.
Seniors also were also treated to some gifts, including a jar of dirt from the softball field, a jar of memories from each girl on the varsity team, a T-shirt commemorating the 2020 team and a handmade sign with each girl’s name and their graduation year, according to Thacker.
“The biggest gift was holding the drive through parade to honor the seniors and their last year with the ACHS softball team,” Thacker said. “Each member is going to be greatly missed and I am so sad that we were unable to have a season because this would’ve been their best season yet, I believe. Each player is going to do amazing things in life and I just wanted them to know how special they were and how much they will be missed.”
The six seniors honored were Mikayla Cashwell, Chanceton Follett, Dominique Iriving, Makaela Keesee, Holland Saunders and Jazmyne Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.