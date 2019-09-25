If you've suited up to play soccer as a Lancer and have graduated from Amherst County High, the school wants you back.
AHCS officials are urging any alumni of the high school who played soccer to sign up for the school's first planned alumni soccer game on Oct. 12.
The idea is to get older players into the mix with younger ones in the spirit of Lancer pride and supporting the soccer program, said Assistant Principal Tom McBride.
"It's something I've always wanted to do," McBride, a former ACHS soccer coach and player, said of an alumni game at the high school. "... It's almost like a family atmosphere."
He said 30 players have to be signed by Oct. 1 for the game to take place on schedule at noon Oct. 12 at Lancer Stadium. As of the afternoon of Sept. 25 the school is about halfway there, according to McBride. The game may not take place if more people don't sign up soon, he said.
"We have to have more people signed up in a hurry," McBride said.
The idea is to have teams of 11 players each with reserve players. There are no age limits to participating.
In a May 2018 interview with the New Era-Progress, McBride reflected on his years playing for the soccer program more than three decades ago and coaching in recent years. He said at the time he has many great memories of the program.
"I will always remember my teammates and all the fun we had on the bus traveling to games and in the locker room cutting up before games," McBride said. "We had a blast - it truly was like family."
To sign up, visit www.lancersocceralumni.com or visit the Amherst or the 1st Annual Lancer Soccer Alumni Game Facebook page. All proceeds go to benefit the current ACHS soccer program.
