On Jan. 21, the Amherst Board of Supervisors voted to close the landfill during 2021 and to replace it with a transfer station and contracts with a commercial landfill and trucking company. This completed a process that started less than 20 months ago, despite assertions that it has been under discussion for four years during the meeting.
I presented the information below and encourage all Amherst County residents to read it. This information demonstrates that real costs would be $8 million higher over the 17-year period of this arrangement than the what county government told residents these costs would be. Fellow citizens, you need to get involved in your government or be prepared to pay a lot more as the costs keep adding up due to decisions like this one.
v v v
Sixteen months ago, you conducted a Town Hall meeting regarding solid waste options based on a report prepared by Draper Aden which indicated savings totaling $4,635,600 would result if Amherst County were to close its landfill, replace it with a transfer station and contract with another landfill and a trucking company to transport our solid waste. I understood your goal was to save money and this savings estimate lead to the decisions you subsequently made.
As I stated then, looking at all options and selecting the one that offers the lowest cost to the people of Amherst is appropriate. I suggested that you obtain actual prices to validate the savings predicted by Draper Aden given the magnitude of this decision. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Make no mistake, a decision tonight to contract with Price Buildings to build a transfer station is a final decision on this matter. There would simply be no money available to proceed with opening a new landfill cell after having spent more than $2.7 million on the transfer station and other proposed costs. Given the finality of this decision, I researched this matter and found that there is current data about actual prices in the marketplace.
I will share this information now so that everyone in this room can understand the real costs of the decision before you tonight. I focused on the five biggest points in Draper Aden’s report relative to closing the landfill and contracting with another landfill.
1. Cost to build a transfer station
2. Costs related to contracting with the Region 2000 landfill
3. Costs related to contracting with another outside landfill (several were mentioned, WMX in Amelia was offered as the lowest cost alternative)
4. Inflation projection
5. Volume of Solid Waste
First, we now know from the proposals you received that building a transfer station will cost $589,000 more than what Draper Aden stated in its report.
Second, we learned from The News & Advance that a contract with Region 2000 at the terms suggested was never an option. If you don’t believe it, then ask them like Bedford County did.
Third, we see from proposals received by Bedford County in the last two months that the lowest cost option available is the Republic landfill near Lawrenceville, not Amelia. The total cost per ton for transportation and tipping fees for Bedford under this proposal will exceed $47 per ton in the first year with increases at CPI for future years. Draper Aden’s report predicted our cost would range between $39.18 per ton and about $40 per ton (depending on which data one relies on from the report) with annual increases of 1.5 percent. Even allowing for our landfill being slightly closer to Lawrenceville than Bedford’s landfill, which will reduce our transportation costs slightly, this data points to these costs being almost 15 percent higher than what you were led to believe the result would be. This difference alone will consume a great majority of the hoped for savings. Yet, there is more.
Fourth, as noted above, future increases will be based on CPI, not 1.5 percent as Draper Aden suggested. Plus, additional increases for fuel surcharges need to be accounted for. I checked a number of economic forecasts and found all of them forecast inflation to be significantly higher than 1.5 percent. Wouldn’t Amherst County be better served with applying a real-world inflation factor as we make this decision so that there is less of a chance of a surprising higher cost later?
Fifth, volumes of solid waste in recent years have routinely exceeded the 24,600 ton estimate offered by Draper Aden. While historical information is interesting to look at, we don’t use 15 years of it when budgeting other costs for the county, why would we do so for solid waste? When the trucks are lining up at the transfer station, no one will care about how many tons we had 15 years ago. Our costs will be determined by current conditions. On that score, recent years show a steady increase in volumes and suggest that volumes may now exceed 30,000 tons per year. With media reports concerning reduced recycling and our own experience with no longer recycling glass, volumes are poised to stay high or even increase. I suggest that an honest assessment for budgeting purposes would be a three or four year rolling average — not what our history was 15 years ago. Notably, if our volumes average 30,000 tons rather than 24,600 tons, Amherst citizens would be looking at substantially higher costs for this service — perhaps $250,000 higher annually. This would represent a $500,000 annual difference from the estimated cost you have based your decisions to date on.
So, in the absence of savings, what other factors are significant enough to warrant closing the landfill and replacing it with a transfer station?
Citizen unrest with having a landfill in their backyard? The few people who spoke at the Town Hall meeting on this topic expressed concerns with increased truck traffic related to the transfer station, not the current landfill.
Greater efficiencies and/or saving the environment? Refuse dumped in the landfill is handled once. Refuse dumped in a transfer station is handled multiple times. How is that more efficient? As for the environment, the refuse is still going to be buried in a landfill. The biggest difference in the options is that we are adding the pollution created by thousands of truck trips that will burn tens of thousands of gallons of fossil fuels as they move the refuse from one landfill to another one. As others throughout the world seek ways to reduce their carbon footprint, Amherst County will be significantly increasing its.
Economic development? When one is marketing oneself, one tries to differentiate oneself from others. In a few years, both the Bedford landfill and Region 2000 landfill are on track to be closed. How valuable would it be to have the only local landfill in Region 2000 as Amherst seeks to attract industry and growth? How useful would it be for business and citizens to have flexibility to dispose of any materials rather than be at the mercy of what the contracted landfill would allow and what the cost of doing so is at that contracted landfill?
Regulatory and legal issues? All organizations have laws and rules that govern their operations. They hire competent staff and train them on their responsibilities to minimize such risks, not make changes that will greatly increase costs just to avoid compliance with laws and rules.
I could go on, but will stop here and ask: If you knew when this process started that costs would be significantly higher to operate a transfer station than to operate a landfill, would you have chosen the highest cost option? An option that not only costs more, but is also less efficient, less flexible and, as a result, provides less service to citizens of Amherst. We should make a decision based on an honest assessment of the costs and include citizens in this process, not rely on a report that has now proven to be incorrect in almost every material way. Therefore, I encourage you not to approve the proposed transfer station this evening. Real world costs now available do not support this course of action.
Wood, a resident of Madison Heights, is a former member of the Amherst County School Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.