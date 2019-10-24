Sheriff's race, taxes and politics
Viar backed for reelection
While I live in Appomattox and cannot vote in Amherst County, I am most honored to endorse and highly recommend E.W. Viar for reelection as sheriff of Amherst County.
Having served in law enforcement at the city, state, and federal level for over 50 years, I know that we are blessed in Virginia to have many honest, dedicated professional officers throughout this area. However, only the most experienced and best qualified should be elevated to serve as Chief or Sheriff.
Viar is such a man — he has proven himself an exemplary, most capable, and knowledgeable law enforcement professional in every sense. He has genuine concern and compassion for the residents he serves and works cooperatively with the Virginia State Police and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the best interests of county residents.
Please join me in supporting E.W. Viar for reelection as sheriff of Amherst County.
HOWARD GREGORY
Appomattox
Editor’s note: The writer retired as a captain and division commander with the Virginia State Police.
Headed in wrong direction
Every working person and every person on welfare, for that matter, understands the importance of “living within your means.” Ignoring this principle results in some combination of debt, hardship, higher interest rates or some other form of pain for the debtor or the debtor’s descendants.
But what does “living within your means” mean when you can increase your income at will by simply taking more money from all the working residents of the county? That is exactly the action now being considered by the Amherst County supervisors.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers was quoted in the Oct. 10 issue of the New Era-Progress as saying that he “abhors raising taxes but the county needs more revenue.”
I abhor paying higher taxes, and I need more revenue, as well. That fact in no way justifies me taking it from those who produce it. Instead, I must figure out how to meet my needs within my current income, as well as figure out ways to offer more or better services to those who will pay me for them. This is simple economics. On the county level, that means holding the line on taxes while working to attract more residents and and businesses to our county.
The banners along U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights promote Amherst County as a “perfect slice of Virginia.” This may be true of our communities, our natural beauty and our amazing cultural activities. But if our tax rate increases take us even higher relative to other areas of Virginia, the growth necessary to avoid taking more from those who earn it will never happen.
WILLIAM WEGERT
Monroe
