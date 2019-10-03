Time to stand up for the rule of law

Writing on behalf of the Amherst County Democratic Committee, after a meeting held on Sept. 24, we wish to express our belief in the U.S. government (comprised of three co-equal branches of government) and the rule of law. We believe in the founding principles and that no one is above the law.

We, therefore, throw our unanimous support and solidarity behind our House of Representatives in moving forward on articles of impeachment.

Transparency in our government is a beacon of light around the world. Let it not be extinguished.

SHARON T. JACKSON

Chairwoman

Amherst County Democratic Committee

Thanks from schools nonprofit

On behalf of the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, I say “Thank you!” for your sponsorship of the ACPSEF Annual Back To School Raffle held Aug. 23 at the Madison Heights Community Center.

We greatly appreciate the following sponsors for their generous support of our students and teachers: BWXT, Johnson Health Center, Ronnie Adams, Bowen’s Jewelry, Sheetz (Madison Heights), Klassy Kuts, Lowes, Moore and Giles, Schewels, El Mariachi, Flower Basket, Food Lion, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Penelope, Central Virginia Community College, Madison Heights Community Center and Quik-E Food Stores.

The ACPSEF is a nonprofit that supports students and teachers by providing funds for classroom materials and innovative projects. The ACPSEF could not do what it does for the students and teachers of ACPS without the generous support of our sponsors. Together, we are making a difference in the life of a child.

Thank you again!

BEVERLY JONES

Chairwoman

Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation

