Time to stand up for the rule of law
Writing on behalf of the Amherst County Democratic Committee, after a meeting held on Sept. 24, we wish to express our belief in the U.S. government (comprised of three co-equal branches of government) and the rule of law. We believe in the founding principles and that no one is above the law.
We, therefore, throw our unanimous support and solidarity behind our House of Representatives in moving forward on articles of impeachment.
Transparency in our government is a beacon of light around the world. Let it not be extinguished.
SHARON T. JACKSON
Chairwoman
Amherst County Democratic Committee
Thanks from schools nonprofit
On behalf of the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, I say “Thank you!” for your sponsorship of the ACPSEF Annual Back To School Raffle held Aug. 23 at the Madison Heights Community Center.
We greatly appreciate the following sponsors for their generous support of our students and teachers: BWXT, Johnson Health Center, Ronnie Adams, Bowen’s Jewelry, Sheetz (Madison Heights), Klassy Kuts, Lowes, Moore and Giles, Schewels, El Mariachi, Flower Basket, Food Lion, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Penelope, Central Virginia Community College, Madison Heights Community Center and Quik-E Food Stores.
The ACPSEF is a nonprofit that supports students and teachers by providing funds for classroom materials and innovative projects. The ACPSEF could not do what it does for the students and teachers of ACPS without the generous support of our sponsors. Together, we are making a difference in the life of a child.
Thank you again!
BEVERLY JONES
Chairwoman
Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.