Sheriff's race draws attention
Reelect Viar as sheriff
I practiced law for over 35 years. The first 20-plus years, I defended people charged with crimes. The last 15-plus years, I was in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for the County of Amherst, Virginia. The last three and a half years, I was Commonwealth’s Attorney for Amherst County.
During my career, I worked with sheriff’s offices and police departments from Roanoke to Appomattox and Pittsylvania County to Nelson County. I also worked with the Virginia State Police, FBI, ATF, DEA and Secret Service.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Department is an excellent department. There is no question in my mind that E.W. Viar is the best candidate to be elected sheriff for Amherst County. His department runs smoothly and gets the criminals off the street. Viar and his deputies work together well.
Join with me and vote for E.W. Viar on Nov. 5. Keep Amherst County safe.
WILLIAM STARKE MUNDY III
Amherst
De Palma backed for sheriff
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, please vote for Noel De Palma for sheriff.
De Palma believes Amherst County needs more officers and training them for the “best practices” meaning the best up to date ways of policing. More officers are needed to help in the prevention of crime and drug use in our community, which means stopping people before they hurt themselves or others!
He wants to promote more community awareness, so officers and citizens of all ages help in keeping our county safe.
De Palma also believes in full fiscal responsibility, spending the taxpayer’s money wisely.
His slogan is “liberty and justice for all … no more, and certainly no less.” Not everyone in this county feels that they are treated fairly. They feel some people get special favors. De Palma says we all deserve equal rights and treatment!
So, on Nov. 5 vote for Noel De Palma for sheriff! Let’s show our support for a person who I can personally say has gone out of his way to help my family after we lost everything in the April 2018 tornado. Along with other things, he has come to our rental home to help deliver a medical lift chair for my dad, shared recipes with my mom, helped fix our front door, all out of the kindness of his heart. He was my school resource officer and my friend. He has even gone out of his way to make sure I got a flute to be able to play in concert band! He is our friend, and I hope you take the time to meet him and vote for him for sheriff.
HALEY CLARK
Madison Heights
